Two Dead In Fiery Spotsylvania Crash Identified: State Police

A 2023 Jeep Compass was heading east on Route 636 when the driver, Henry L. Minor, of Fredericksburg, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree around 7:25 a.m., a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police said.

The Jeep then went up in flames, killing Minor and his 45-year-old Locust Grove passenger, Kathy A. Watkins, police said.

The crash happened just before the One Iron Boulevard intersection.

Neither Watkins nor Minor were wearing seatbelts. Speed is a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.