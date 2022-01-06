Semi-Truck Rollover Shuts Down Stafford Road

A Stafford County road was shut down for several hours Wednesday evening after a semi-truck rolled over and blocked both lanes of traffic.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office warned drivers to avoid the 300 block of Eskimo Hill Road in Stafford following the afternoon crash. The truck's two open-top trailers were tossed onto their side and stretched across the roadway. Their cargo of heavy tree debris also spilled out onto the pavement making clean-up more difficult.

It's unclear what caused the wreck. Deputies said no one was injured.

County officials were working out how to clean up the crash site Wednesday night and re-open Eskimo Hill Road. Though, it's unclear how long that will take.

