'Tickled Happy:' Spotsy Man Wins $140K Playing Virginia Lottery

That was Maurice Lawson’s response to winning $140,000 in a single drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 5 game.

The Spotsylvania resident bought four tickets for the Oct. 17 day drawing, each with the same five-digit combination: 4-3-4-4-4. They turned out to be the winning numbers.

On two of his tickets, he wagered “exact order,” so each of those tickets won the game’s $50,000 top prize. He wagered “any order” on another ticket to win $10,000, and he wagered 50/50 on the fourth ticket to win $30,000.

“I couldn’t believe it!” he told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

He bought his tickets at Weis Market, located at 7100 Salem Fields Boulevard in Spotsylvania.

Pick 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The top prize for a $1 play is $50,000. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.