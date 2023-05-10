Tasteless Stunt Sends Ice Cream Licking VA Couple Into Internet's Most Hated

A viral video is making the rounds online after a pair later identified as Tequan and Asia Hines, of Portsmouth, shot a since-deleted post that showed them sneakily opening up a tub of ice cream, and licking it before placing it back on the shelf.

“Let me taste it … Let me taste it,” Tequan could be heard muttering in the video while suspiciously looking around to make sure the distasteful duo weren’t caught. “Okay. Put it back. Hurry up,” he giggled after taking a taste and putting the product back on the shelf.

At the end of the brief video, the troublesome twosome could be seen gleefully running down the aisle like children, much to the disdain of millions of people who have viewed the video online.

Many questioned why the pair haven't been locked up, while others were calling for a criminal investigation into the disgusting pair. Others mentioned the not-so-distant COVID-19 pandemic, which was in part spread through similar actions in certain situations.

As of Wednesday, May 10, there have been no criminal complaints filed, though there is precedent for them to face possible charges, The video has since been deleted from the pair's Instagram account, though it will live on in infamy in perpetuity on other social media outlets after it was widely shared.

