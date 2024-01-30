Students Cited For Assault, Battery By Mob For Fight That Led To Lockdown At VA School: Sheriff

All hands were on deck on Monday morning at Brooke Point High School on Courthouse Road, when a large fight broke out, prompting a rapid response from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, which was called in due to the number of students involved.

A spokesperson for the agency said that deputies and school staff were able to separate the warring parties, though the incident "would spark numerous disturbances throughout the school, including social media threats, and another fight where staff members were assaulted."

As a report of the unrest and tension, the high school was temporarily placed into a lockdown to help sheriff's deputies and staff members to sort out the situation.

On Tuesday, officials announced that six students received criminal complaints for assault and battery by mob, two for assault and battery, and one each for obstruction of justice and for using a person's identity with the intent to intimidate.

One 18-year-old was also charged with assault and battery by mob and released. Officials noted that additional criminal complaints are possibly pending and the school is handling the discipline for all involved in the melee.

No serious injuries were reported, and there was an increased police presence at the school as a precaution on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the sheriff's office cautioned that there was some misinformation being spread during the lockdown, which caused confusion and additional chaos as they sorted through the details surrounding the fight.

"When it comes to incidents like these, we ask for the community’s patience in order to provide the facts in a reasonable manner," they said. "There were several rumors of weapons being involved and serious injuries that deputies thoroughly investigated and determined them to be false.

"Spreading rumors only escalates tensions and makes it difficult for deputies to investigate the matter at hand."

