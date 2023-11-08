Student Airlifted In Stafford High School Assault (Developing)

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that a medevac helicopter landed at Stafford High School to transport a student to an area hospital after being assaulted by another teen, who has been detained.

According to the sheriff's office, there is no threat to the community, staff, or students following the incident. No additional details were released by the agency.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.