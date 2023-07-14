Stafford Child Rapist Steps Off Plane, Into Handcuffs In Peru: Police

Geronimo Neyra had been living in Stafford County at the time of the incident, reported Thursday, July 6, Major Shawn Kimmitz of the SCSO said.

Neyra had been wanted on three counts of rape, three counts of forcible sodomy, three counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of sexual abuse.

The following day, it was learned that Neyra fled to Peru, and authorities arranged for Peruvian law enforcement to be waiting as Neyra got off the plane. He was being held in Peru.

