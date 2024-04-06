A Spotsylvania woman is all smiles after winning a $3 million top-prize playing a Virginia Lottery scratcher.

Lady Luck shone on local resident Dolores Miller, who is celebrating after claiming her $3 million top-prize after hitting the jackpot on a 50X the Money scratcher on a ticket sold at Walmart on Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg.

The first person she called after realizing she was a newly minted millionaire? Her daughter.

"I did it!," she exclaimed, Lottery officials said.

Miller chose to take a one-time cash option of $1.875 million over the full $3 million, which would have been sent in annual payments for 30 years.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.