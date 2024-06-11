Spotsy Triple Murder Suspect Arrives In Virginia

Alyssa Jane Venable, 23, was lodged in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Tuesday, June 11.

Venable is accused of killing three of her roommates, whose bodies were found in a home on the 10500 block of White Street Court on June 4, the county sheriff said.

Venable was captured with help from the US Marshals Service on Thursday, June 6 around 5:45 p.m., following a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph on I-86 in Steuben County, NY, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said.

Troopers deployed a tire deflation device, causing Venable to crash, authorities said. She was arrested and taken to the hospital as a precaution. No citizens or law enforcement were injured.

Venable has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The sheriff's office identified the victims as Robert John McGuire 77, Gregory Scott Powell, 60, and, Carol Anne Reese, 65. They were found by deputies performing a welfare check having suffered upper-body trauma, authorities said previously.

