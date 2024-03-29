Wanted VA Sex Offender Actually Not Captured In Florida: Police

While Virginia State Police on Friday, March 29 said Sheldon Locke Davis, 63, was captured in Florida, they later said this was a mistake and he remains at large.

Davis is wanted on 4 counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender, as required by Virginia law.

Davis was previously living in the Rhoadesville area of Orange County but has moved and has failed to update State Police with his new address. It is believed that Davis may still be living in Orange County or a surrounding county, police said.

Davis is 5'9 in height and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Davis's whereabouts is encouraged to contact state police by using the "TIPS" link located under the offender's picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page.

