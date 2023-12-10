School Bus Driver Charged For Crash That Left Students Injured: Virginia State Police

Broadway resident Amanda Carini, 44, has been charged with reckless driving after she was involved in a crash on Friday morning that left several kids hospitalized.

The crash was reported shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 in Rockingham County at the intersection of Route 276 and Route 689.

According to police, a Rockingham County Public Schools bus was stopped at a stop sign on Route 689 when Carini attempted to make a left turn onto Route 276, pulling into the path of a Dodge Dakota being driven by 66-year-old Dennis Michael, of Penn Laird, who was unable to avoid the collision.

The bus was struck on the driver's side, and it left five children with minor injuries that were treated at the Sentara RMH Medical Center. There were a total of 46 children on the bus at the time of the crash.

Michael was also treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.