Red Bikini-Clad Woman Drunkenly Throws Rock At Boy In Stafford: Cops

A 22-year-old Fairfax County woman was arrested for assaulting a child who she did not know in Stafford, police said.

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Jasmine Ortega-Flores, of Falls Church, was charged with assault and battery, and lodged at the Rappahannock Regional Jail following the Sunday, June 2 incident, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Deputies were called to 401 River Road in Falmouth where Ortega-Flores was found to have been intoxicated after throwing a rock at a child, the office said. She did not know the child.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries while Ortega-Flores was arrested.

