Record-Breaking Fireworks Bust Yields $600K Of Explosives In Stafford County

The Stafford County Fire Marshal's Office made a record-breaking bust, seizing more than $600,000 worth of fireworks from a business this week. Charges against two individuals are pending.

An anonymous tip led the office to a business on the 200 block of McCarty Road, where a "large amount of what appeared to be illegal fireworks" was in plain view, the fire marshal's office said.

"The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office reminds consumers looking to purchase fireworks this year to ensure they are purchasing legal fireworks from a vendor with a current permissible fireworks permit displayed," the fire marshal's office said.

Illegal fireworks in Stafford County include any fireworks which have a quick-match fuse, explodes, rises into the air or travels laterally, or which fires projectiles into the air other than sparks, and any fireworks which emit flame or sparks to a distance greater than 16.4 feet (5 meters).

