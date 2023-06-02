Purple Heart Marine Was DWI In Crash That Seriously Injured 14-Year-Olds In Stafford: Police

Beth Ellen Abbott is being held on a $6,000 bond for two counts of DWI with serious injury and drug possession, according to jail records.

Abbott's photo had been removed from the Marine Corps website as of Friday, June 2.

Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from the Aquia Harbour Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Aquia Drive for a report of juvenile pedestrians struck around 9:10 that night, the sheriff's office said.

Abbott, 39, had glassy, bloodshot eyes, the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, and admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. She was subsequently charged by Aquia Harbour Police for driving under the influence. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

According to a Facebook post by Montabella Community Schools, Abbott enlisted as a recruit in 2003 and went on to become a drill instructor, motor transport operator, motor transport chief, and brigade drill master.

The sergeant was deployed multiple times having fought in Iraq, the Philippines and Afghanistan.

She was honored by the Detroit Lions in 2021, and has been awarded the Purple Heart, four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, three Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medals and two Combat Action badges, the Lions said.

