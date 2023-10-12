Fair 70°

Police ID Victim Killed In Stafford County Shooting

Police have identified the victim killed in a Stafford County shooting Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Stafford County Sheriff's Major Shawn Kimmitz at the scene of the shooting. Photo Credit: Twitter/Stafford County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Derrick Campbell, 42, of Stafford, died at the scene of the incident on the 200 block of Streamview Drive in the Rappahannock Landing Subdivision incident, Stafford County Sheriff Spokesman Ryan Wilbur said.

He had been found at the scene having suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police did not name the suspect but said that Campbell knew them.

Residents in the area with Ring doorbell cameras have been asked to provide that footage to police investigators as they continue to track down the shooter.

No information about the victim or circumstances surrounding the shooting has been released by investigators.

