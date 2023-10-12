Police ID Victim Killed In Stafford County Shooting

Derrick Campbell, 42, of Stafford, died at the scene of the incident on the 200 block of Streamview Drive in the Rappahannock Landing Subdivision incident, Stafford County Sheriff Spokesman Ryan Wilbur said.

He had been found at the scene having suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police did not name the suspect but said that Campbell knew them.

Residents in the area with Ring doorbell cameras have been asked to provide that footage to police investigators as they continue to track down the shooter.

No information about the victim or circumstances surrounding the shooting has been released by investigators.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.