Virginia Man Ejected, Killed In Stafford County Motorcycle Crash: Sheriff's Office

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Stafford County Sheriff
Stafford County Sheriff Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

A man from Stafford County has died from injuries sustained from a motorcycle crash last week, authorities said. 

Richard Bobinger, 58, was thrown from his motorcycle during the crash that occurred on Courthouse Road at I-95 around 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook

Bobinger was taken to a local hospital for treatment and died a few days later on Thursday, the office added. 

Authorities believe no other vehicles were involved in the crash but it does remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S.C. Martin, at 540-658-4450.

