Stafford Man In Custody For Home Invasion With Minor As Accomplice, Sheriff Says

The Stafford County Sheriff has apprehended a grown man and minor who carried out a home invasion that left their victim believing they were dying, according to authorities.

Hakim Worrell, 37, has been identified as a suspect who was implicated in a violent assault shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 that left a Spotsylvania man badly beaten after multiple suspects broke into a North Stafford home.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

It is alleged that on Nov. 30, deputies from the sheriff’s office were called by someone on Town Square Circle alleging that they “were attacked and they were dying,” officials said.

Deputies rushed to the scene and found Worrell’s alleged victim “badly beaten,” and responding officers treated the victim at the scene until paramedics could transport the injured party to an area hospital “with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

According to the victim, multiple men broke into the Stafford home and assaulted him with a bat and gun before fleeing from the area.

The investigation led detectives and members of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team to identify Worrell as a suspect and he was arrested at his home.

Investigators say that they’ve also identified a minor who was also involved in the assault, and he is currently being detained, officials said on Dec. 6.

Worrell was charged with:

Breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony;

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Display of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Weapon possession by a felon;

Attempted second-degree murder.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.