Contact Us
Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
Return to your home site

Menu

Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford

Nearby Sites

  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Stafford Driver Cuts Off Car, Ends Up In Jail: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Javier Santos
Javier Santos Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

A man's impolite driving helped land him in jail on Thursday, May 26. 

Stafford County sheriff's deputies received a report of a Toyota Sequoia driving erratically along Garrisonville Road at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. The caller said the silver SUV passed him on a double yellow line, according to a news release. 

When deputies arrived, they saw the car speeding and cut off another vehicle and decided to pull it over. The deputies said the driver was under the influence and had what deputies believe is cocaine in the SUV. The Sheriff's Office is having the substance tested.  

Javier Santos, 24, was arrested and charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance on top of his traffic lane violation, deputies said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.