Stafford Driver Cuts Off Car, Ends Up In Jail: Police

A man's impolite driving helped land him in jail on Thursday, May 26.

Stafford County sheriff's deputies received a report of a Toyota Sequoia driving erratically along Garrisonville Road at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. The caller said the silver SUV passed him on a double yellow line, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they saw the car speeding and cut off another vehicle and decided to pull it over. The deputies said the driver was under the influence and had what deputies believe is cocaine in the SUV. The Sheriff's Office is having the substance tested.

Javier Santos, 24, was arrested and charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance on top of his traffic lane violation, deputies said.

