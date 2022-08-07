Contact Us
Police & Fire

Stafford Deputy Breaks Pickup Window To Save Driver Suffering Medical Episode

AJ Goldbloom
The Ford F-150 Involved In The Crash
The Ford F-150 Involved In The Crash Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page

A Stafford Deputy sprung into action on Wednesday, July 6 to save a driver suffering a medical emergency, police said.

Deputy J.W. McAlister was driving near the intersection of Cambridge Street and Warrenton Road when he noticed a Ford F-150 had crashed into the side of a Virginia State Trooper, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Ford was still in drive and Deputy McAlister could tell something was wrong with the driver, whose foot was still on the accelerator, officials said.

Deputy McAlister broke the passenger side window with his baton so he could put the car in park and turn the key off in the ignition, police said.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and Deputy McAlister, as well as the Virginia State Trooper, sustained no injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy McAlister is being thanked for his heroism and quick work to ensure the safety of the driver. 

