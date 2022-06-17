Spotsylvania Community Mourns Death of 23-Year-Old Father, T-Ball Coach

Family and friends of a 23-year-old Spotsylvania County father are mourning the loss of the man following his sudden death earlier this month.

Albert Preston “Buddy” Gregory III, of Spotsylvania, died on Friday, June 10, according to his obituary. He left behind a young daughter, Evangeline, and a large extended family. Along with spending time with his family and friends and riding his motorcycle, Buddy enjoyed coaching t-ball for the P&R Eagles.

His family did not release a cause of death.

Family and friends said they were devastated over the sudden and unexpected death.

"I'm lost without your forehead kisses in the morning," his girlfriend Katie Jenkins posted. "You busting through the door in the evening and the girls yelling your name, excited to see you come in. Our time in the evening watching our shows and eating everything in the house, your snores, and YouTube videos at night. Every day we'd text each other 50 million times, I miss you, I miss your face ..."

Many memorials mentioned his loyalty to his friends and his love for his daughter.

"You were an amazing father to Eva, and I'll never let her forget that," his sister Victoria Gregory wrote. "None of us will. ... I miss you so much, Buddy. I can't believe this happened, and, as much as I wish it didn't, I know you had so many people waiting for you on the other side, and I know you're now in a better place."

The family will hold a gathering of friends on Sunday, June 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.