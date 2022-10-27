Skateboarding Student Hospitalized After Being Struck By Driver Outside Stafford HS

Authorities say that a teen riding his skateboard across a crosswalk outside a Virginia high school was hospitalized after being struck by a driver.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stretch of Mountain View Road in front of Mountain View High School, when a student was struck by a car.

The pedestrian strike was reported when a vehicle turning left from Choptank Road onto Mountain View Road struck the skateboarder.

Deputy J.E. Alford investigated the accident and charged the driver with failure to yield, while the student was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“As a reminder, use caution at intersections, especially during school hours, and watch for pedestrians,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said, noting that they are working with the Department of Transportation to improve safety at the intersection. “With Halloween approaching, be mindful of children crossing the roadways.”

