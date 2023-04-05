Seven Displaced By Tricky Stafford County House Fire

While firefighters in Maryland had all hands on deck to contend with a massive eight-alarm brush fire on Tuesday afternoon, crews in neighboring Virginia were equally busy battling a massive blaze that broke out inside a Stafford County home.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, Stafford County Fire and Rescue personnel were called to the unit block of Rita Lane near Walnut drive, where there was a massive fire with flames and smoke billowing through the air off the roof and porch of the residence.

Using a “rural water supply” due to a lack of hydrants in the remote area, crews worked to knock down the flames, and were able to contain the fire within approximately a half-hour, though the damage was already done to the structure.

Seven occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by functioning smoke alarms, officials noted, and were able to evacuate before first responders arrived. They are now being assisted by the American Red Cross after being displaced by the blaze.

The fire was reported by multiple neighbors who spotted the flames and smoke. No injuries were reported.

Officials say that the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

