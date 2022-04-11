Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Truck In Stafford County

A 54-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck in Stafford County, authorities said.

Karen Vincent, of Stafford, died at the scene of the crash on Kings Highway and Forest Lane Road around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The truck driver remained at the scene, but authorities determined that no charges would be filed against them.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim," the office said.

