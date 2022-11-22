Person Of Interest Sought In DC Hotel Murder Of High School Student

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in connection with the Northeast DC murder of a high school student.

Akira Wilson, 18, was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a room in the Hilton Garden Inn Washington DC/US Capitol on First Street around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, police said.

Officers were called there on a report of a gunshot, they said.

Police are now looking to question a man captured by a surveillance camera.

The teen was a senior at Jackson-Reed High School, according to a message the school principal sent out to familes.

Wilson's family members said she was out with friend the night of her murder, and finds it odd that she was "found dead in a room with nobody there," WJLA reports.

Meanwhile, tributes for the Southeast DC woman, who also worked as a lash technician in the DMV area, poured in on her Instagram page.

"Kira your smile was infectious and your light shined so bright," one person wrote. "You were taken way too soon."

"I’m so sorry this happen to you mama," another person commented. "Your sweet soul didn’t deserve this, may God allow you to rest in peace."

A celebration of life was held for Wilson on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Fort Reno Park.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering an award of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a homicide case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 202-727-9099 or by texting an anonymous tip to 50411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.