Man Wanted For Stealing Prescription Pills Busted In Stafford After Attempting To Flee Police

Authorities say that a teen with a checkered criminal history is facing new charges after taking police on a foot chase in an attempt to avoid apprehension in Virginia.

The Fredericksburg Police E-911 Center received a tip that a person - later identified as 19-year-old Xander Salyers - who was wanted in Stafford County was sitting in a vehicle in the 2500 block of Cowan Boulevard, according to officials.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers from the Fredericksburg Police Department located Salyers, who was inside a truck, and as they approached, Salyers allegedly took off on foot until an officer was able to track him down after a short pursuit.

Police say that once he was apprehended, he was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

In December 2021, Saylers was busted in Stafford County by deputies on patrol stealing prescription medication from mailboxes.

In that instance, Saylers acknowledged the theft of a prescription bottle from one of the mailboxes, and a second bottle that was tossed into the woods was also recovered in that instance.

The medication was returned to the owner.

In Fredericksburg, Salyers was charged with obstruction/resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana under the age of 21. Last year, in Stafford County, he was charged with grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.