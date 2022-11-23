IDs Released For Virginia Walmart Shooting Victims

Authorities have released the names of some of the victims in the mass Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia that left seven people dead, including the suspected gunman.

The massacre took place just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the store on Sam's Circle, local police said.

Those killed were Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins, and Tyneka Johnson. The sixth victim is a 16-year old boy from Chesapeake whose name and photo are being withheld since he is a minor.

The alleged gunman, 31-year-old Andre Bing, carried out the shooting with a handgun before turning the gun on himself, authorities confirmed. The manager was dressed in plain clothes and had several magazines on him.

At least six other victims were taken to local hospitals, where one remained in critical condition as of noon Wednesday, Nov. 23.

A video posted to Facebook by Draayia Janaee, an apparent Walmart employee, shows a man identified as "Andre" conversing with workers before walking away when the camera is pointed at him.

It was unclear when the video was taken.

Police say they raided the suspect's Chesapeake home, but details about the search were scarce.

Walmart issued a statement on Twitter, calling the deadly incident a shock.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. The store is expected to be closed for several days while detectives continue to collect evidence and process the crime scene.

