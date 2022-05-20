Hero Virginia Officers Save Choking Toddler's Life During Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop turned into a high-stakes moment for three Fredericksburg police officers when the driver's daughter began to choke.

It all unfolded early Thursday, May 19, when Officer C. Durham spotted a car speeding down Emancipation Highway just after 4 a.m., his department said.

As he approached the car, the driver leaned out the window and screamed his daughter couldn't breathe.

The toddler was conscious, but there was something stuck in her throat. Durham radioed for backup and began patting the girl on the back to dislodge whatever it was.

Minutes later, officers C. Zecher and D. Kraft arrived to help. Paramedics followed and after a few terrifying minutes they were finally able to knock it loose and get her breathing again. The girl was speaking by the time everyone left, the post said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.