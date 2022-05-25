Contact Us
Police & Fire

Fredericksburg Police Searching For Missing Teenager

Josh Lanier
Nevaeh Theresa-Gayle Epps
Nevaeh Theresa-Gayle Epps Photo Credit: Fredericksburg Police Department

Police in Fredericksburg are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager. 

Nevaeh Theresa-Gayle Epps disappeared from the Forest Village Apartment Complex at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. She was last seen wearing tan or leopard pajamas, a red jacket, and white and blue shoes, Fredericksburg police said in a Facebook post about the disappearance. 

Anyone with information should contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122. To send an anonymous tip text  “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your message. 

