Fredericksburg police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects who stole from a Family Dollar.

The incident happened at the store located at 2017 Lafayette Boulevard on May 20, police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 540-373-3122 and reference report number 2022-002896. Anonymous tips can be sent to “847-411” by texting “FPDtip."

