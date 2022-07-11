DC Infant Fighting For Life After Dog Attack

A DC infant is fighting for his life after being severely injured in a dog attack, his family says.

The 7-month-old boy was mauled by two pit bulls inside a home on the 4400 block of Dix Street in Northeast DC on Thursday, Nov. 3, Fox5DC reports.

It was unclear how it all went down, but the Semaj's family claims he was under the care of a caregiver, who then left him with someone "less qualified" to watch an infant while she ran errands.

"During that time the caregiver's dogs attacked and mauled the 7-month-old who is now in the hospital with severe injuries to his head and face," reads a GoFundMe jointly launched by Dajuane Goode, Icces Alston, and Alan Henney.

A woman, who was only identified as the dog owner's daughter, was also injured in the attack, the outlet says.

The infant, who remains in intensive care with a fractured skull and other injuries, now faces a long road to recovery.

"We are extremely overwhelmed and have never dealt with a situation to this magnitude before," the fundraiser organizers wrote.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $1,000 as of Monday, Nov. 7.

It was not immediately known if any charges had been filed.

