Contact Us
Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
Return to your home site

Menu

Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford

Nearby Sites

  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Breaking News: Arrest Made In Stabbing Death Of 18-Year-Old Alexandria Student: Police
Police & Fire

Burke Man Killed in Fredericksburg Hit-And-Run: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office released this photo of a 2012-2013 Hyundai Azera, the same make and model car that ran over a man and killed him in Fredericksburg on Tuesday night, May 31.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office released this photo of a 2012-2013 Hyundai Azera, the same make and model car that ran over a man and killed him in Fredericksburg on Tuesday night, May 31. Photo Credit: Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the driver who ran over a man Tuesday night, May 31, and left him to die on the side of the road.

Deputies found the body of Keith Lawrence Ballard, 32, of Burke near the intersection of Harrison Road and Meadow Park Drive in Fredericksburg just after 11 p.m., the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said. 

Investigators said Ballard was walking in the area when a car traveling east along Harrison Road crashed into him and drove away. Deputies said debris from the wreck points to a 2012-2013 Hyundai Azera as the car that killed him, the Sheriff's Office said. The car would have heavy damage to the front passenger side. 

Deputies hope the public will help them find that car and the driver. Anyone with information can call the Spotsylvania Crime Solvers at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822. Tipsters can earn up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or resolution. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.