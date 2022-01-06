Burke Man Killed in Fredericksburg Hit-And-Run: Police

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the driver who ran over a man Tuesday night, May 31, and left him to die on the side of the road.

Deputies found the body of Keith Lawrence Ballard, 32, of Burke near the intersection of Harrison Road and Meadow Park Drive in Fredericksburg just after 11 p.m., the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said Ballard was walking in the area when a car traveling east along Harrison Road crashed into him and drove away. Deputies said debris from the wreck points to a 2012-2013 Hyundai Azera as the car that killed him, the Sheriff's Office said. The car would have heavy damage to the front passenger side.

Deputies hope the public will help them find that car and the driver. Anyone with information can call the Spotsylvania Crime Solvers at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822. Tipsters can earn up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or resolution.

