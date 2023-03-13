Botched Drug Deal With Minor Leads Stafford Sheriff To Two Shooting Suspects

Two men are in custody days after the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a shooting involving a minor over the weekend.

Logan Garrison, 20, and Nathan Thompson, 21, are both facing charges after an investigation into a shooting and subsequent assault at Wawa on Warrenton Road, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office announced on Monday, March 13.

The investigation began shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10, when the sheriff’s office was advised of a juvenile shooting victim who checked into Mary Washington Hospital after an incident in England Run.

Officials say that the minor was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released on the same night he was checked into the hospital, though the investigation into the shooting determined that it was in response to a botched drug deal, and detectives were able to locate the scene of the shooting and identified a suspect vehicle.

Days later, shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, deputies were called to Wawa on Warrenton Road to investigate a reported shooting. While reviewing surveillance footage, it was determined that the vehicle driven by the assault suspect matched that of the one involved in the Friday shooting.

Investigators were able to track the vehicle to a Stafford County residence, where they found Garrison, who was identified as a suspect in the shooting, and he was taken into custody for the Wawa assault.

Thompson was identified as the other suspect in the shooting and he was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Thompson was charged with malicious wounding, possession of a controlled substance, and was served on the warrant. Garrison was charged with malicious wounding and assault by bond.

No initial court date or bond information was provided by the sheriff’s office.

