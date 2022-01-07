Authorities ID Teen Boy Killed In Washington DC Shooting

Authorities have identified the 17-year-old boy shot and killed in Washington DC on Friday, July 1.

Dennis Simms, of Southeast, DC, was killed on the 800 block of Yuma Street around 2:30 p.m., city police said.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered the boy lifeless. He remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in Washington DC.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

