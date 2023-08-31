Partygoers Fly Out Back Door As Police Seize 50 Pounds Of Pot From FXB Pop-Up Party

The Fredericksburg Police E-911 Center received a report of illegal drug activity on the third floor of J2’s Restaurant and Lounge at 216 William St., around 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, they said.

Patrol officers responded and found multiple tables set up selling marijuana, mushrooms, and various types of edibles. Several people ran out the back door when they saw officers arrive.

The Fredericksburg Police Narcotics Unit responded and seized approximately 50 pounds of marijuana, one pound of mushrooms, dozens of various edibles, and vape pens containing THC. The investigation is still active and charges were pending.

