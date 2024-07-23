Parkway Shut Down Following Stafford County Sheriff's Pursuit Of Wanted Men (Developing)

At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, deputies spotted a wanted person in a vehicle heading north on I-95, leading to the pursuit that took them onto Centreport Parkway.

The driver eventually got off the interstate, then got back into the southbound lanes of I-95, where deputies were able to force the driver off the road.

According to the spokesperson, the driver, and two passengers inside the vehicle were all wanted for various offenses in the region.

All three were taken into custody without incident and one deputy was treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash resulted in Centreport Parkway being shut down between I-95 and Richmond Highway.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Check Daily voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.