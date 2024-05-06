One Man's Warrant Saves Buddy's Life In Stafford County

On Friday, May 3, just before 9:50 a.m., Sergeant K.P. Lytle and Deputy B.W. Gildea responded to Woodstream Boulevard to try to find a wanted suspect.

The Prince William County Police Department had a reckless driving warrant for a male suspect believed to be at that particular home, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Deputies made contact with the suspect and informed him of his wanted status. He was cooperative and asked to wake up his friend to let him know.

The warrant turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the man's pal, who wasn't waking up, and displayed signs of a drug overdose.

The deputies jumped into action and began administering aid. Narcan was deployed and the male’s breathing began improving, the sheriff's office said. Fire and rescue arrived and took over primary care.

The male was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment and is expected to recover and the wanted suspect was served on his outstanding warrant and was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.