NJ Couple Killed In VA Crash: 'Really Bad Dream'

Corey Wetmore, 28, and Brittany Forsythe, 26, both died in the Halifax County crash, says WDBJ7, a CBS affiliate citing Virginia State Police. Daily Voice has reached out to VSP for details.

Wetmore's obituary confirms he and Forsythe died in a Nov. 15 crash near his home in Virginia. His Facebook profile shows he is a Brick Township native, while Forsythe is from Pemberton.

Wetmore was operating a GMC Envoy when he ran off the roadway, overcorrected, and ran off the road again before hitting several trees in Winns Creek (Halifax County), WDBJ says. Neither Wetmore nor Forsythe were wearing seatbelts when the vehicle went down an embankment and overturned, the outlet said.

"To his friends in New Jersey and beyond: this is a tough and unexpected loss to us all," Wetmore's family writes. "Your kind messages and thoughts during this time are extremely appreciated.

"Our family is already feeling the love and support from those who knew Corey best, and we are all-the-more grateful to any donations that can be pledged in his name and lasting memory."

"My life will never be the same, recieved[sic] the news this morning my beautiful grandaughter Brittany Forsythe was killed in a bad car accident last night," Sandy Haines wrote on Facebook. "It seems like a really bad dream , i just want to wake up and have my sweet little Britt back."

Forsythe was being remembered in her obituary as a loving mom to her four "fur babies," and loving sister. Services were held at the United Methodist Church in Browns mills.

Wetmore's funeral was held at the Higgins Memorial Home in Freehold. Click here for his complete obituary.

