Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
News

Support Surges For Residents Displaced By Fredericksburg Apartment Fire

David Cifarelli
The Madonna House before (left) and after (right) the fire
The Madonna House before (left) and after (right) the fire Photo Credit: Fredericksburg Fire Department (Facebook)

It's been three days since a fire broke out at the Madonna House in Fredericksburg, which displaced about 34 residents, according to the City of Fredericksburg

Those individuals were relocated to the Clarion Choice Hotel and since then, the Fredericksburg Department of Social Services (DSS) has been working to help residents find a new place to stay. 

As DSS continues to provide these housing alternatives, the local community has rushed to the aid of these individuals, many who lost all their belongings in the fire. 

Food and shelter donations poured in within 24 hours of the fire from local businesses including the Best Western Fredericksburg, Wegman's, Chic-Fil-A, Wawa, and Juan More Taco, the city said. 

Citizens have also been donating gift cards and can still do so actively by delivering cards to DSS in person at 608 Jackson Street in Fredericksburg. DSS is not accepting cash or donated goods at this time. For more information about donating, people can call 540-372-1032.

Meanwhile the fire remains under investigation. The Department of Community Planning & Building inspecting the damaged portions of the building and outlining a time-line for reopening. 

