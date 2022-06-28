Sheetz Discounts Gas — Well, Some Of It — And Social Media Users Are Ticked

Well, Sheetz: The gas station and convenience store chain is be slashing rates of select gas types ahead of Independence Day. While some drivers are grateful, others are pissed.

The sale is only on "UNLEADED 88 ONLY $3.99/GALLON AND E85 ONLY $3.49/GALLON," as stated in the release.

These types of gas are not approved for many vehicles on the road and can damage cars that are not designated for Flex Fuel. The company did explain this in it's release writing:

"Unleaded is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles.* E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for "flexible fuel vehicles" or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85."

But people across social media are still angry.

"But, 88 has been $.15 to $.40/gal less than 87 for a long time. This promotion just expands the savings further. No reason to ever go back to 87. Extra octane is not damaging," one user said.

"Yeah that doesn't do anything for people that use 87 or 89 for travel, another Twitter user pointed out. "Very few people use those, lower 87!!!!"

Some users directly "at-ed" the company asking for the discount on other types of gasoline, "Hey @sheetz lower the price for all gas so those of us that us 93 can benefit too!"

But one Twitter user said, "It’s incredible that Sheetz is dropping their gas prices and all people can do is find a way to be upset."

The sale goes through July 4.

