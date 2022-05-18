Police Activity Shuts Down All Lanes Of I-95 In Fredericksburg (DEVELOPING)

All travel lanes on Interstate 95 near the Cowan Boulevard overpass south of Rappahannock River bridge in Fredericksburg were closed because of "police activity," multiple sources said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation first Tweeted about the closure around 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18. The lanes were reopened after 5 p.m., VDOT said.

Drivers should expect extreme delays in that area. It's unclear why police shutdown the lanes.

Check back later for more on this developing story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.