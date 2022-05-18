Contact Us
Police Activity Shuts Down All Lanes Of I-95 In Fredericksburg (DEVELOPING)

Josh Lanier
Fredericksburg Police Department
Fredericksburg Police Department Photo Credit: Fredericksburg Police Department (Facebook)

All travel lanes on Interstate 95 near the Cowan Boulevard overpass south of Rappahannock River bridge in Fredericksburg were closed because of "police activity," multiple sources said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation first Tweeted about the closure around 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18. The lanes were reopened after 5 p.m., VDOT said.

Drivers should expect extreme delays in that area. It's unclear why police shutdown the lanes. 

Check back later for more on this developing story. 

