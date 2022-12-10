Lockdown Lifted At Stafford County Middle School Following Search For Suspect (DEVELOPING)

A lockdown has been lifted at a Virginia elementary school after police searched for a wanted suspect in the area.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, an alert was issued by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office as deputies searched for a suspect that ran from police in England Run near Lyons Boulevard, according to police.

The search for the perp led to a precautionary partial lockdown at the T. Benton Gayle Middle School, police said, as they continued their attempts to locate the man, who was only described as a “Black male with afro-style hair.”

After a brief search, a spokesperson for the department announced that the suspect had been located and is in custody before 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, allowing the school to end the lockdown.

Police have not identified the suspect or provided any information about the pending charges.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

