Children Abducted From Stafford School By Mother Found Safe; Amber Alert Canceled

Two little girls are back home safe after being abducted by their mother at a Stafford County elementary school, officials say.

Members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were busy on Tuesday, March 21, when they were called into action at approximately 3:30 p.m. to launch a manhunt for Rosa Gregg, who picked up her children at Stafford Elementary School despite having an active protective order.

An Amber Alert was quickly issued by police for Riley and Regan Crowder, 6, who were believed to be in “extreme danger,” Virginia State Police said at the time.

On Wednesday, March 22, the Stafford County Sheriff confirmed that the children were safely located and Gregg was taken into custody on charges that include two counts of parental abduction.

The school had no knowledge of the protective order before the abduction, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional information is expected to be released on Wednesday.

