New Trader Joe's Recalls: Soup May Contain Insects, Falafel Could Have Rocks

Two new recalls have been issued for products at grocery store chain Trader Joe’s because of the possible presence of foreign material.

The company said it has been alerted by its supplier of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) that products with use-by dates between 07/18/23 – 09/15/23 may contain insects. (See the first image above.)

"No known adverse health effects have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed," the company said.

The other product now being recalled is fully-cooked falafel (SKU# 93935). (Click on the second image above.)

All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

If you purchased or received any donations of those soup or falafel products, discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund, the company said.

Late last month, Trader Joe's recalled two of its cookie products that it says may rocks:

  • Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/19/23 through 10/21/23
  • Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626- 599-3817 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.Eastern time or send an email to the company by clicking here.

Visit the Trader Joe's product recall page here.

Trader Joe's has 569 locations nationwide.

