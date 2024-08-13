Fair 73°

Multi-Vehicle Crash Backs Up Traffic For Four Miles On I-95 In Spotsylvania: Virginia DOT

A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania led to traffic being backed up for miles, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Motorists were delayed on Tuesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash in southbound lanes of the interstate, which led to the right lane and shoulder being temporarily shut down as first responders investigated the incident.

The south exit 126 was also narrowed, according to the DOT.

As of 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 13, traffic backups were being reported at approximately four miles on I-95. No details about the crash were provided.

