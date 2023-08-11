Mulch Pile Fire Burns Overnight, Sending Smoke Over I-95 Hours In Stafford County

The fire was reported Thursday, Aug. 9 near the intersection of Courthouse Road and Austin Ridge Road, sending smoke over I-95, officials said.

"As heavy equipment was brought in overnight to break the pile down to assist with suppression efforts, the fire continued to reignite," Stafford County Fire and Rescue said.

Crews remained on scene all night, and were there as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, working along side heavy equipment operators to extinguish the blaze. The fire is not threatening any residences or other structures.

Detours throughout the day were to be expected.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.