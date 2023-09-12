Mostly Cloudy 82°

Motorcyclist Gives Thief's Name Right To Police In Stafford: Sheriff

A 20-year-old man was jailed after police say he stole a motorcycle in Virginia.

Rudy Vasquez Molina.
Rudy Vasquez Molina. Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Rudy Vasquez Molina was charged with grand larceny and driving after forfeiture of his license, in connection with the Sunday, Sept. 10 theft, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

It began around 6:30 p.m. when a victim told police his motorcycle had been stolen along Kellogg Mill Road. The victim named Molina as a suspect, Decatur said.

Molina is being held on a $1,500 secured bond.

