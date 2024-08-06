Married Couple From West Virginia Killed In Single-Vehicle Van Crash In Virginia: State Police

Randy Malick, 58, and wife Frances Malick, 57, both of Charles Town, have been identified as the pair who were killed in a Frederick County crash on Friday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 6 p.m. on Aug. 2, a Ford Econoline van was heading south on Route 259 when it ran off the right side of the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

They were reportedly on their way back to West Virginia at the time of the crash.

Following their deaths, the Malick's daughter penned a touching tribute as the family deals with a "loss felt in places we cannot possibly understand."

The crash remains under investigation as of Tuesday, Aug. 6.

