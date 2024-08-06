Fair 89°

SHARE

Married Couple From West Virginia Killed In Single-Vehicle Van Crash In Virginia: State Police

A couple married for more than three decades from West Virginia were killed earlier this month in a Virginia crash on Route 259, according to state police.

Randy and Frances Malick

Randy and Frances Malick

Photo Credit: Facebook via Randy and Frances Malick
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Randy Malick, 58, and wife Frances Malick, 57, both of Charles Town, have been identified as the pair who were killed in a Frederick County crash on Friday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 6 p.m. on Aug. 2, a Ford Econoline van was heading south on Route 259 when it ran off the right side of the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

They were reportedly on their way back to West Virginia at the time of the crash. 

Following their deaths, the Malick's daughter penned a touching tribute as the family deals with a "loss felt in places we cannot possibly understand." 

The crash remains under investigation as of Tuesday, Aug. 6. 

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE