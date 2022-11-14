DC Metro Area Thai Spot Named Among Best In America

A Thai spot in the DC Metro area was named among the best in the US.

A report by Eat This, Not That says Duangrat's Thai Restaurant In Falls Church is the longest-serving Thai restaurant in the DC Metro area and the best in Virginia.

The restaurant was founded in 1987 by Ed and Pookie Duangrat, just six years after they'd decided to pursue the "American Dream" and open a grocery store around the corner, according to its website.

"From the start, Ed & Pookie redefined the quality and presentation of Thai cuisine, raising its standard from “mom & pop” to upscale," it reads. "It was the first Thai restaurant of its kind."

"Duangrat’s continues to remain true to its roots, serving a complete à la carte menu of traditional and interpretive Thai cuisine."

Customers love the sticky wings, papaya salad, and duck rolls.

"A great Thai restaurant in the area," one person wrote on Yelp. "Spacious with a lot of Thai decor. Service is very quick and friendly too!

Duangrat's Thai Restaurant, 5878 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041

