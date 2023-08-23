Lacey Blount Dies After 'Short But Valiant' Cancer Battle, 38

A Partlow resident, Lacey worked as the office manager of Blount Customs homes and as a bus driver for the county's schools. Locals may remember her for her many years of work at the 2400 Diner.

"Lacey loved and lived a simple country life that filled her bucket," her obituary reads.

Condolences poured in on Facebook.

According to her obituary, survivors include the love of her life, David Blount, Jr.; children Dillon Blount (Neila), Maddie Blount (Cole), anxiously awaiting first grandchild, Kiley Tiller, Bubba Wade, and Jackson Blount; siblings Jesse Nelson and Aaron Klock; parents Melissa Collier (Tracy) and Danny Tiller (Jackie); grandmother Charlene Tiller; and a host of extended family and friends.

Services were held at the Covenant Funeral Service, in Fredericksburg.

