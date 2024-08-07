Overcast 83°

Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Temporarily Blocks Lanes On I-95 In Stafford County

Traffic was moving slowly in a stretch of the southbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County early on Wednesday afternoon due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The scene of the truck crash.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
The Virginia DOT advised that I-95 at mile marker 145, motorists can expect delays as police investigate a crash that left the truck jackknifed on the side of the road in a tough spot at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 7.

According to the DOT, the south right lane and right shoulder are closed, leaving the center lane and left lane open for travelers to carefully pass through.

No details about the crash were provided.

