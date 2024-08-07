Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Temporarily Blocks Lanes On I-95 In Stafford County

The Virginia DOT advised that I-95 at mile marker 145, motorists can expect delays as police investigate a crash that left the truck jackknifed on the side of the road in a tough spot at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 7.

According to the DOT, the south right lane and right shoulder are closed, leaving the center lane and left lane open for travelers to carefully pass through.

No details about the crash were provided.

